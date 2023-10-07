Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in Kukatpally building, property destroyed

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom building near the Kukatpally metro station on Friday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

It is suspected that a short circuit led to the mishap leaving the entire showroom gutted in flames.

Passersby noticed the fire and alerted the fire department and police. Soon, the fire tenders from Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar and Madhapur were deployed to douse the flames.

However, the flames were blazing out of the building and difficulties arose due to the presence of combustible material in the furniture store.

According to the police, a furniture store, a gift store and other shops, housed in the building were gutted in fire completely.

Finally, several fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire.

