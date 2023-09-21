Hyderabad: 2 fire mishaps destroy property worth lakhs

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at two places in the city, causing potential damage and loss of property worth lakhs of rupees early on Thursday, September 21.

In one incident, a massive fire broke out around 12 am in a plastic godown near MGBS, Chaderghat, following which three fire tenders with 16 firefighters were rushed to douse the flames.

Additionally, two Disaster Response Forces teams and a JCB helped fire department officials control the fire. However, no casualties were reported.

During the operation, the firefighters reportedly evacuated a few families in huts close to the transport shed.

Another fire accident took place at Gowliguda Tyre godown where three fire tenders rushed to the spot near Shankar Sher Hotel and doused the flames.

Though no one was injured, several chemicals, plastic toys and other inflammable materials were reportedly destroyed in the fire mishap.