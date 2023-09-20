Telangana: Woman falls off bike, dies after scarf gets stuck in wheel

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman succumbed to injuries she acquired falling off a bike after her scarf got stuck in the wheel of the bike she was riding on.

The woman was rushed to aid soon after. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing medical treatment.

According to the police, the victim Pujitha and her husband Jagan Rao were taking their two daughters to the hospital on Monday as they were ill.

While on their way, Pujitha’s scarf got stuck in the rear wheel of the bike causing her to fall off and sustain severe head injuries.

She breathed her last at the private hospital on Tuesday night

However, Pujitha’s kin alleged that she died because Jagan Rao was overspeeding and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe.