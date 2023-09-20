Telangana: Woman falls off bike, dies after scarf gets stuck in wheel

The victim's kin has alleged that she died because her husband was over speeding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th September 2023 6:09 pm IST
Telangana: Woman dies after scarf gets stuck in bike wheel
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman succumbed to injuries she acquired falling off a bike after her scarf got stuck in the wheel of the bike she was riding on.

The woman was rushed to aid soon after. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing medical treatment.

Also Read
Telangana: 18-year-old girl dies after burqa gets stuck in bike wheel

According to the police, the victim Pujitha and her husband Jagan Rao were taking their two daughters to the hospital on Monday as they were ill.

MS Education Academy

While on their way, Pujitha’s scarf got stuck in the rear wheel of the bike causing her to fall off and sustain severe head injuries.

She breathed her last at the private hospital on Tuesday night

However, Pujitha’s kin alleged that she died because Jagan Rao was overspeeding and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th September 2023 6:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button