Telangana: 18-year-old girl dies after burqa gets stuck in bike wheel

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 18th May 2022 11:57 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl died after her burqa got stuck in the bike wheel she was riding on. This incident took place at Yacharam on Sunday evening.

The girl who is identified as Sana was traveling from Ibrahimpatnam to Yacharam along with her brother who was driving the bike.

Speaking to Siasat.com, inspector of police of Yacharam village S Lingaiah said that the girl fell down from the bike after her burqa got stuck in the rear wheel of the bike.

In the accident, the girl received major injuries. However, her brother did not receive any injury in the accident.

The girl was rushed to Global Hospital located at LB Nagar where she succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.

