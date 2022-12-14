Hyderabad: 2 dead, 6 critical after drinking contaminated water

Hyderabad: In the past two days, drinking contaminated water in the cityMailardevpally resulted in at least two deaths, one of whom was a woman, and six other hospitalizations for serious diseases. A six-month-old baby who was hospitalised is stated to be in a severe condition.

The 22-year-old woman Afreen Sultana passed away on Wednesday while receiving medical care in a hospital. She joined the list of victims in the tragedy after a child, Mohammed Khaiser, died on Tuesday.

Also Read Hyderabad: Youngster injured in an attempt to avoid traffic cop

The locals alleged that the government’ incompetence led to their deaths by failing to investigate frequent water poisoning. The patients being treated in a hospital include Azharuddin, Shamreen Begum, R P Singh, Shahzadi Begum, Ittheshamuddin, and Faiza Begum.

The victims are from Mailardevpally’s Mughal Colony, where locals have long complained about the area’s supply of tainted, hazardous water.

Faiza Begum, a six-month-old baby girl, is incidentally the daughter of Afreen Sultana, who succumbed on Wednesday. The infant’s condition is said to be in peril.