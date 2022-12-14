Hyderabad: 2 dead, 6 critical after drinking contaminated water

Hyderabad: In the past two days, drinking contaminated water in the cityMailardevpally resulted in at least two deaths, one of whom was a woman, and six other hospitalizations for serious diseases. A six-month-old baby who was hospitalised is stated to be in a severe condition.
The 22-year-old woman Afreen Sultana passed away on Wednesday while receiving medical care in a hospital. She joined the list of victims in the tragedy after a child, Mohammed Khaiser, died on Tuesday.
The locals alleged that the government’ incompetence led to their deaths by failing to investigate frequent water poisoning. The patients being treated in a hospital include Azharuddin, Shamreen Begum, R P Singh, Shahzadi Begum, Ittheshamuddin, and Faiza Begum.
The victims are from Mailardevpally’s Mughal Colony, where locals have long complained about the area’s supply of tainted, hazardous water.
Faiza Begum, a six-month-old baby girl, is incidentally the daughter of Afreen Sultana, who succumbed on Wednesday. The infant’s condition is said to be in peril.