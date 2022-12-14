Hyderabad: Youngster injured in an attempt to avoid traffic cop

Hyderabad: A youngster was injured in the process of attempting to escape a traffic police official at Basheerbagh on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Commissioner’s office when the bike-borne helmetless rider was spotted by the traffic police.

In an attempt to evade a challan, the rider, Kunal Jaiswal, increased the speed of his vehicle when his head hit the tablet in the officer’s hand.

Traffic police officers are assigned tablets to record violations by commuters.

Interestingly, Kunal returned 10-15 minutes later, with a minor injury and argued with the traffic official accusing him of causing the injury.

The two went to Abid’s police station where the matter was resolved between the two parties, the traffic department told Siasat.com. No complaint was registered.