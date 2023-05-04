Hyderabad: 2 found dead under mysterious way in Old City

Hyderabad: Two unidentified ragpickers were found dead in a mysterious way on a roadside at Chanrayangutta in Old City, Hyderabad.

On the night of April 1 the patrolling police team in the area received a call from a local grocery store owner named Sai Krishan who informed them that a body of a man was lying on the side of the road at Keshvgiri junction.

The body had severe injuries. The identity of the victim was not known however, locals confirmed that he was a ragpicker.

At the same time, another patrolling police team received information from truck drivers regarding a body of a woman lying on the roadside at Hashamabad in Chandrayangutta. The woman’s body had received multiple stabs. Locals confirmed she too was a ragpicker.

Police investigations revealed that both bodies were aged between 30 to 35 years. “Both victims used to stay together on the streets. Investigations are underway,” said the police.