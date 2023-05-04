Hyderabad: Speeding car accident at Secundrabad claims life of food delivery boy

Hyderabad: A tragic accident that occurred near the Alwal police station limits in Secunderabad, claimed the life of one and left two others injured.
The deceased, reportedly a food delivery boy, was hit by a speeding car, driven by a female techie.
The incident reportedly occurred at night when a speeding car from Kanaji Guda hit a person, then continued to run until a high-tension pole made it stop.
The incident caused injuries to three people who were rushed to the hospital, where the victims succumbed to injuries.
Police identified the driver as a software employee who accelerated her car by mistake while she was supposed to hit the brake to avoid hitting a man who came in front of the car which ended up in a major accident.