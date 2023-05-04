Hyderabad: Speeding car accident at Secundrabad claims life of food delivery boy

Hyderabad: A tragic accident that occurred near the Alwal police station limits in Secunderabad, claimed the life of one and left two others injured.

The deceased, reportedly a food delivery boy, was hit by a speeding car, driven by a female techie.

A food delivery boy died and 2 others were injured, after a new #Speeding car hit them, at Kanajiguda, under Alwal ps limits in #Secunderabad, after allegedly a female #Techie pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.#CarAccident #RoadSafety #RoadAccident #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/x2230ar4UQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 4, 2023

The incident reportedly occurred at night when a speeding car from Kanaji Guda hit a person, then continued to run until a high-tension pole made it stop.

The incident caused injuries to three people who were rushed to the hospital, where the victims succumbed to injuries.

Police identified the driver as a software employee who accelerated her car by mistake while she was supposed to hit the brake to avoid hitting a man who came in front of the car which ended up in a major accident.