Hyderabad: Speeding car accident at Secundrabad claims life of food delivery boy

Police identified the driver as a software employee who accelerated her car by mistake while she was supposed to hit the brake.

Hyderabad: Speeding car accident at Secundrabad claims life of one
Hyderabad: A tragic accident that occurred near the Alwal police station limits in Secunderabad, claimed the life of one and left two others injured.

The deceased, reportedly a food delivery boy, was hit by a speeding car, driven by a female techie.

The incident reportedly occurred at night when a speeding car from Kanaji Guda hit a person, then continued to run until a high-tension pole made it stop.

The incident caused injuries to three people who were rushed to the hospital, where the victims succumbed to injuries.

Police identified the driver as a software employee who accelerated her car by mistake while she was supposed to hit the brake to avoid hitting a man who came in front of the car which ended up in a major accident.

