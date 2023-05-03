20 injured as Telangana roadways bus rams lorry in Andhra’s NTR district

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd May 2023 4:40 pm IST
NTR: At least 20 people were injured on Wednesday after a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus rear-ended a lorry on the National Highway in Jaggaiyapet mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district, officials said.

A total of 42 persons were on the bus that was on its way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

Upon receiving information about the accident, efforts began to take out the passengers. Rescuers also put in much effort to pull out the driver of the bus who got stuck inside the vehicle.

Travellers who sustained injuries were immediately transferred to a nearby government hospital.

Three people sustained serious injuries, police said.
Nobody in the lorry was injured.

Meanwhile, a recklessly driven crane hit two bikes in which four persons, including three minors, died and one woman sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Banganga area in the city last evening while the crane was moving downwards on the Banganga bridge. After crushing the bikes, the crane collided with a bus and stopped. The whole incident was also captured in the CCTV installed on the roadside.

In April, four people died while 22 others sustained injuries in an accident”>road accident on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city. The collision took place between a truck and a private bus on the Highway.

