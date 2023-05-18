Hyderabad: 2 held for running illegal hookah parlour in Masab Tank

Hyderabad: Two brothers were arrested for running an illegal hookah parlour, under the guise of a cafeteria, Resto Lounge Cafe, in Masab Tank. The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force made the arrests following a raid on Wednesday.

Several hookah pots, hookah flavours, Chimtas, pipes and other materials used in making sheesha were seized from the possession of the accused, all worth Rs 1,20,000.

Two brothers, Syed Bilal, 22 and Syed Abdul Kadhar, 26, residents of Langar Houz, were running the hookah parlour without a license.

According to the police, The accused used highly inflammable items including coal and kept them in abundance without taking fire safety measures which could have resulted in fire accidents.

The accused violated the guidelines under the COTP Act (regulations restricting the sale of tobacco products, such as prohibiting sales near educational facilities) and Hyderabad City Police Act.

Both accused along with seized materials were sent to Humayun Nagar police station for further inquiry.