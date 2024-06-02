Hyderabad: 2 injured as bus hits height barrier on Falaknuma bridge

Traffic came to a standstill on the Falaknuma Bridge for about an hour and local law and order police arrived on the stop to regulate the traffic

Hyderabad: Two people suffered injuries when a TSRTC bus driver hit a height-restriction road barrier at Falaknuma bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 2 pm when Metro Express bus 8A, bound for Chandrayangutta, hit the barrier. The barrier collapsed and fell on an autorickshaw. The autorickshaw driver and a woman traveler sustained injuries and the auto rickshaw was badly damaged.

Traffic came to a standstill on the Falaknuma Bridge for about an hour and local law and order police arrived on the stop to regulate the traffic.

The GHMC and South-Central Railways are taking up expansion works of the Falaknuma Bridge for more than two years and the works are still not completed.

Traffic jams are regularly visited on the bridge throughout the day and people are forced to take a circuitous route to escape the traffic jam and travel about three kilometers distance to reach the other side of the bridge.

