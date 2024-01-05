Hyderabad: 2 men intrude Osmania University women’s hostel, students protest

Hyderabad: Female students of the Osmania University in Hyderabad have been protesting over unsafe hostel premises since Thursday, January 4. The protests come after two unidentified men entered the premises of the women’s hostel late on Wednesday.

The two unidentified men reportedly scaled the walls of the Osmania University Ph.D. women’s hostel and one even attempted to enter one of the hostel rooms. The students have blocked a road and are raising slogans against the vice-chancellor demanding he meet with them and fulfill their demands.