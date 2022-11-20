Hyderabad: 2 month old baby dies after being thrown in water sump

Hyderabad: In a horrible incident, a two-month-old baby boy was murdered allegedly by his relatives at their house in Ramathapur, Uppal, on Saturday night. The child was reportedly thrown in a water sump in the house.

Uppal police station house officer (SHO) R Govinda Reddy said the couple Sana Begum, 23, and her husband Mohsin, 28, lived with their in-laws. On Saturday night (November 19) at 10:30 pm, Sana Begum went to sleep with the deceased infant, Abdul Rahman.

Also Read Hyderabad: 3 minors drown in water body at Gachibowli

At about 12:20 am, Sana Begum woke up only to notice Rahman was not there. Worried, she woke up her relatives and searched the entire house. Finally, the baby was found in the water sump.

After pulling out the boy the parents rushed the baby to Niloufer Hospital as he was still gasping for breath. However, during treatment, the infant died.

Sana Begum lodged a complaint raising suspicion of the cause of her baby’s death. Personal enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the gruesome incident.

A case has been registered by the police and investigations are on. Police suspect some women relatives might have thrown the baby in the sump when his mother was asleep.