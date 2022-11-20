Hyderabad: 3 minors drown in water body at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Three minor children drowned in a water body near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Gachibowli on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Shabaaz, 15, Deepak, 12 and Pavan, 13 all of them were residents of Telecom Nagar under Raidurgam police station limits.

The police said that a group of nine friends from their locality went for a swim in the water body close to ORR in Gachibowli. They entered the waters after jumping the fence.

As they ventured deep into the water, they began drowning. Upon witnessing this, other children started crying for help. They later sought help from autorickshaw drivers and onlookers. However, by the time the auto drivers and others reached the spot, the children had already drowned.

The drivers informed the police, following which a team arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies with the help of professional divers. The bodies were sent to a nearby hospital mortuary for autopsy, the police added.