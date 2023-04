Hyderabad: Two more persons were arrested in the TSPSC paper leakage case by the Special Investigation Team on Friday.

The duo was identified as Laukik and Sushmitha. Laukik Sai had bought the DAO exam question paper from Praveen, the prime suspect for Sushmitha, his wife.

The police arrested them based on the information provided by the suspects arrested earlier, during interrogation by the SIT.

The duo was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.