Telangana polls: Hyderabad cops nab 2 with over Rs 1.78 cr during vehicle check

Hyderabad: Cash worth Rs 1,78,30,000 was recovered by the Asif Nagar police during a vehicle checking drive in Gudimalkapur on Thursday, October 26.

The accused Mohammed Shahnawazuddin, 43, and Mohammed Shabuddin, 40 were caught travelling with the cash in an Innova car near Saibaba Temple on Gudimalkapur road.

According to the police, the amount was being carried in connection with the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled on November 30.

Police further stated that the accused are brothers who failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the money when asked about it.

They were hence apprehended in the presence of two mediators and the seized amount was handed over to the IT department for further action.