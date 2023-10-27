Hyderabad: Auto drivers attacked, looted in Chatrinaka, cops decline to act

Hyderabad: A group of persons in inebriated condition attacked auto drivers and snatched away money from them after damaging two auto rickshaws at Uppuguda. The incident took place at Uppuguda on Thursday afternoon and Chatrinaka police so far have not booked a case.

According to the auto drivers three persons Arvind, Vinod and Chota, all residents of Uppuguda stopped the auto rickshaws and hurled stones at them, while threatening them against plying the autos in Chatrinaka.

Speaking to reporters, the victims said the two autos were damaged and Rs 1,000 snatched from them.

” Regularly we are threatened and money extorted from our people by rowdy elements. The police didn’t take action and sent them home,” said drivers.

The police termed it a small issue and asked the people to settle it themselves.