Hyderabad: 2 Nigerians held for duping people on pretext of sending gifts

Hyderabad: Two Nigerian nationals were arrested by Rachakonda cyber crime sleuths for duping people online, on the pretext of sending gifts.

The accused Omenonye Sylvester, 23 and Alimeke Endurance Chukkwuka, 23, made friends on various social media platforms and offered gift parcels.

Six mobile phones, one Wi-Fi router, two passports, a notebook bearing handwritten details of created fake social media profiles and net cash worth Rs 1,78,000 was seized from the possession of the accused.

The duo came to India from Nigeria separately on a student VISA and started residing in Delhi.

In their fraudulent way, they impersonated European citizen, Divya and made friends with her via Instagram ID ‘Alex Williams’.

They duped her of Rs 3,63,000 on the pretext of sending gift parcels to her.

Based on the evidence collected, they were arrested in the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi on August 15. They were sent to judicial custody later.

Further technical investigations of their mobile phones, SIM cards, and IMEI numbers revealed that they were involved in other cybercrimes that took place in the Cyberabad and Chaderghat areas of Hyderabad and were charged under several NCRP petitions across India.

Police have cautioned netizens to avoid responding to friend requests from strangers online on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and emails.

Additionally, people have been directed to not believe in ‘gifts’ offered online in the name of friendship.

Citizens may report cybercrime on helpline number 1930 or register a case on the cybercrime website.