Hyderabad: 2 rowdy sheeters among 3 held for robbing auto driver

Hyderabad: Three persons, including two rowdy sheeters, were arrested by the Mailardevpally police for allegedly robbing an auto-rickshaw driver at knifepoint in Vattepally.

According to the police, the robbery occurred during the early hours of June 20 when the accused intercepted an auto driver near Guntal Sha Baba Dargah and robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs. 1,600 in cash after threatening him with a knife.

Following sustained efforts and based on credible information, the police apprehended the accused near Ayan Hotel in Vattepally on Wednesday.

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The arrested – Mohammed Mahaboob alias Baba, 25, works as a welder from Star Colony; Mohammed Saddam alias Abdul Kaleem, 29, runs a coffee shop in Roshan Colony and Shaik Raheel, 36, a car driver from Roshan Colony.

Police said Mahaboob and Saddam are rowdy sheeters of Mailardevpally police station.

Mahaboob was previously involved in multiple criminal cases, including a murder case, Arms Act violations and an NDPS case, while Saddam was also an accused in a murder case registered in 2021.

Police recovered the cash, a knife, a Realme mobile phone, a Samsung S23 mobile phone, a Honda Activa scooter and a TVS Ntorq motorcycle from the accused.