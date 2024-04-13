Hyderabad: 2 software professionals killed in Meerpet car accident

Three others who were with them in the car sustained injuries.

Published: 13th April 2024
Hyderabad: Two software professions died after the vehicle they were in collided with another vehicle at Meerpet in the early hours of Saturday.

Three others who were with them in the car sustained injuries. The accident took place at Gurramguda under the Meerpet police station limits. Five persons were travelling in the car, said the police.

After it reached Gurramguda cross roads, it collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. The deceased – Ravi and Pranayag – died on the spot. A case has been booked. The Meetpet police suspect the collision was a result overspeeding.

