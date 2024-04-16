Hyderabad: 2 held for stealing bike to perform stunts for social media attention

Hyderabad: In a peculiar turn of events, Begumpet police have nabbed two individuals, including a juvenile, for theft of two-wheelers to showcase their daredevil stunts on social media.

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Shaik Najamuddin and a juvenile aide, reportedly stole a motorcycle from Begumpet and transported it to Shaheen Nagar, located on the outskirts of the city.

Unleashing their penchant for antics, Najamuddin and his aide brazenly removed the motorcycle’s number plate and took to the streets to showcase their stunt skills. They recorded their escapades and shared across various social media platforms in a bid to amass views and admiration.

However, their joyride came to an abrupt halt when authorities received a tip-off regarding their exploits. Acting swiftly on the information, law enforcement officials apprehended the duo and recovered the stolen vehicle.

Commenting on the incident, DCP (North) Rohini Priyadarshini said, “Najamuddin and the juvenile were regularly performing stunts on the roads and posting videos on social media platforms. On receiving information, they were apprehended, and the vehicle was recovered.”