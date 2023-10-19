Hyderabad: 2 trucks with sarees worth Rs 2.25 cr seized in Bachupally

Hyderabad: Sarees worth Rs 2.5 crores were seized after raids were conducted at a building in Bachupally by a team of the Qutbullapur constituency flying squad.
Upon information, the team raided the Panchavathi Apartment and found a truck parked outside the building and inspected it.
When the labourers were questioned about the sarees, they revealed that a huge stock was kept at two flats in the building.
Subsequently, the squad seized 743 bags containing silk sarees from two different flats along with the truck and sarees.
Interrogations revealed that the stock was purchased from Warangal. Cops suspected that the sarees were kept for distribution to woo voters ahead of the elections.
Further investigation is underway.