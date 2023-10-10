Telangana: Adilabad Cong leader booked for distributing cookers

In Hyderabad, Congress party members were caught trying to distribute the cookers to woo voters in the Serilingampally constituency.

Telangana: Cong ticket aspirant booked for distributing cookers in Adilabad
Adilabad Cong leader booked for wooing 45K voters with cookers

Hyderabad: Congress leader from Adilabad Assembly constituency, K Srinivasa Reddy has been booked for allegedly distributing pressure cookers after the model code of conduct came into effect ahead of Telangana polls on Monday, October 9.

Srinivasa Reddy, who is an NRI and a ticket aspirant of the grand old party was caught gifting a pressure cooker to each of the estimated 45,000 voter families in the constituency as part of his ‘social work programme’ in the Adilabad constituency.

The idea was reportedly borrowed from the election campaign of Nara Bharat Reddy who won the Bellary seat in the May 2023 Karnataka Assembly election.

Several incidents of money and gold seizures were reported in the city on Monday, just a few hours after the election code of conduct came into effect after ECI’s announcement of the election schedule in the state.

A similar incident took place in Hyderabad where the accused from the Congress party attempted to distribute cookers to woo voters in the Serilingampally constituency.

The police seized 87 pressure cookers that bore the image and name of Congress’ Raghunath Yadav and arrested Ramulu Naik, who stored the cookers in boxes at their residence, and Narasimha.

Hyderabad: Cong workers held for attempting to woo voters with cookers

On the other hand, at least Rs 12 lakh cash was seized in Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts. Rs 7 lakh cash was seized from a man by the Sangareddy rural police while another Rs 5 lakh was seized from another person.

Hyderabad cops seize gold, silver, cash

Telangana police officers conducted checks on the Mumbai-Hyderabad highway, Nanded-Akola-Sangareddy and others.

Police have cautioned the citizens to carry proper paperwork if travelling with money for any purpose.

Additionally, 7 kg gold and 300 kg silver were seized under Abids Police station limits while Chaitanyapuri Police seized Rs 30 lakh of unaccounted cash in Hyderabad.

Another tranche of Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash was seized under Film Nagar police station limits and Rs 15 lakh cash was seized under Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

In two separate incidents, Habeeb Nagar Police seized Rs 5 lakh and Rs 12 lakh cash while Vanasthalipuram police seized Rs 7 lakh.

At Shad Nagar Toll Plaza, Rs 18.5 lakh was seized and Rs 9.3 lakh of unaccounted cash was seized in the Chaderghat area of Hyderabad.

