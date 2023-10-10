Hyderabad: Cong workers held for attempting to woo voters with cookers

The cookers were packed in cartoons carrying the name and images of Congress' Raghunath Yadav of the Serilingampally constituency.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th October 2023 11:18 am IST
Hyderabad: Cong workers influencing voters with 87 cookers; 2 held
Cong workers influencing voters with 87 cookers; 2 held

Hyderabad: Several incidents of money and gold seizures were reported in the city on Monday, just a few hours after the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to the police, the accused from the Congress party were trying to distribute the cookers to woo voters in the Serilingampally constituency.

The cookers were seized from a Congress worker Ramulu’s house, packed in cartoons carrying the name and images of Congress’ Raghunath Yadav.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad police seize 7 kg gold, 300 kg silver, Rs 70 lakh cash in separate incidents

The police seized 87 pressure cookers and arrested Ramulu Naik and Narasimha.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad cops conducted inspections and seized 7 kg gold and 285 kg silver under the Abids police station limits.

Additionally, 16 kg of gold was seized during inspections at Hyderabad Nizam Club, and 5.65 kg of gold jewellery was seized in Chandanagar.

On the other hand, Rs 4 lakh was also seized in Vanasthalipuram. The Special Operations Team (SOT) in LB Nagar conducted vehicle inspections in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and seized Rs 30 lakh along with one active bike.

Cases have been registered and investigations are underway. The seized items were handed to the IT department for further action.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th October 2023 11:18 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button