Hyderabad: Cong workers held for attempting to woo voters with cookers

Hyderabad: Several incidents of money and gold seizures were reported in the city on Monday, just a few hours after the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

According to the police, the accused from the Congress party were trying to distribute the cookers to woo voters in the Serilingampally constituency.

The cookers were seized from a Congress worker Ramulu’s house, packed in cartoons carrying the name and images of Congress’ Raghunath Yadav.

The police seized 87 pressure cookers and arrested Ramulu Naik and Narasimha.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad cops conducted inspections and seized 7 kg gold and 285 kg silver under the Abids police station limits.

#TelanganaElections2023



In view of the model code of conduct, during the surprise vehicle checking, the CZ Abids police, of @hydcitypolice, seized 7 kg #gold biscuits and 295 kg #Silver biscuits, in an electric car, all worth ₹7.50 crores, without proper documents.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/tRKztC8rgo — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 9, 2023

Additionally, 16 kg of gold was seized during inspections at Hyderabad Nizam Club, and 5.65 kg of gold jewellery was seized in Chandanagar.

On the other hand, Rs 4 lakh was also seized in Vanasthalipuram. The Special Operations Team (SOT) in LB Nagar conducted vehicle inspections in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and seized Rs 30 lakh along with one active bike.

Cases have been registered and investigations are underway. The seized items were handed to the IT department for further action.