Hyderabad police seize 7 kg gold, 300 kg silver, Rs 70 lakh cash in separate incidents

Hyderabad: A few hours after the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Telangana on Monday, Hyderabad police have seized seven kilograms of gold, three hundred kilograms of silver, and nearly Rs 70 lakh cash, in separate incidents, during vehicle checking in city.

In one incident, a team of police was carrying out vehicle search in front of Nizam College Gate No. 1 near Basheer Bagh when they intercepted a vehicle carrying gold and silver. Two persons travelling in the car were also detailed when they failed to give a satisfactory reply to the police officials.

Police immediately confiscated the gold and silver and took the accused to Abids police station.

Similar searches were also conducted across twin cities, during which the Habeeb Nagar police seized Rs 17 lakh cash at Hameed Cafe junction in Agapura. In another incident Rs five lakh cash was seized from Dinesh Prajapathi, a resident of Begum Bazar, when he was seen moving suspiciously in the area.

Meanwhile, during vehicle checking at Narayanamma Engineering college, Shaikpet, Film Nagar police seized Rs 30 lakh un-accountable cash from a vehicle.

Later, in another vehicle checking operation at Purana, near Gandhi statue, police seized Rs. 15 lakh from the possession of Shanker Yadav. Chaderghat police too seized Rs 9.5 lakh rupees at Panchasheela x Road from the possession of Y Gopi Rao.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand has lauded the police officials for maintaining strict vigil in ensuring free and fair elections.