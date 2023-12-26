Hyderabad: 2 women held for kidnapping 18-month-old from Kishan Bagh Park

Hyderabad: Two women who allegedly kidnapped an 18-month girl from Kishan Bagh Park were arrested by the Bahadurpura police on Tuesday, Decemeber 26.

The arrested women were identified as Naseem Begum, 62, a resident of Kishanbagh and Ayesha Begum alias Waseem Begum, 32, a resident of Nawabsahab Kunta.

On Monday, December 25, the girl Saleha went to Kishan Bagh Park along with her mother Parveen and other relatives while on a visit to attend a function at their relative’s home on Sunday.

At 3 pm, Saleha was playing along with other children near the gate of Kishan Bagh Park when Naseem, who was waiting for an opportunity, took the girl away.

“Naseem took the child and moved around in the lanes and by-lanes of Kishanbagh. She then took an auto rickshaw and went to Nawabsahab Kunta where she handed over the child to her daughter Waseem,” said P Sai Chaitanya, DCP south zone.

Meanwhile, the parents of Saleha began searching for her and informed the Bahadurpura police. The police faced problems as there were no closed circuit cameras installed in the Kishanbagh Park by the GHMC authorities.

The police with the help of cameras outside the park formed three special teams and after checking 100 closed-circuit cameras traced the child to Teegalkunta.

The teams caught the mother-daughter duo and rescued the child safely. Naseem on interrogation told the police that her daughter Waseem was childless and both of them planned to kidnap some girl and raise her. Both the accused were produced before the court and remanded.