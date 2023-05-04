Hyderabad: 20 gamblers arrested during raid at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: Twenty gamblers were caught during a raid on a gambling den at Rajendranagar on the city outskirts on Wednesday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided a house at Attapur and caught the gamblers who were found gambling. An amount of Rs. 7.5 lakh cash, mobile phones and playing cards are seized from the spot.

The main organizer Mohd Khader of Mochi colony Kalapather and his associate Durgesh of Mallepally were organizing the gambling and collecting commission from the participants. The participants were playing three card games. Most of them are small-time businessmen from the old city and Rajendranagar.

A case is booked at Attapur police station.