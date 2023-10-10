Hyderabad: 200 pairs of royal shoes on display at Nizam’s museum

Hyderabad: After the grand inauguration of the renovated Nizam’s wardrobe, a collection featuring around 200 pairs of extravagant royal shoes have been kept on display at the museum.

The Nizam’s Museum, also known as the ‘Purani Haveli Museum’ has recently unveiled its refurbished walk-in wardrobe.

The current exhibition is complemented by an array of dresses and fabrics, each carrying a storied past that sheds light on Hyderabad’s aristocratic heritage from the late 19th to the early 20th centuries.

The refurbishment of the walk-in wardrobe has restored it to its original grandeur.

On the upper deck of the teak wardrobe a unique collection of footwear, including the distinguished Nizam VI Mir Mahbub Ali Khan’s polo shoes has been placed to voo visitors.

On the other hand, the lower deck is dedicated to displaying the sumptuous royal dresses that the Nizam and his family once donned.

Additionally, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan’s cloth bundles are also on display in addition to royal accessories.

The exhibition offers a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle and fashion choices of Nizams of Hyderabad.

Nizam’s walk-in wardrobe

The Nizam never repeated his clothes and once worn, his clothes were given away. Therefore, there is no authentic record of his wardrobe.

In the absence of any of his personal items, the remaining sections of the wardrobe are used to highlight the various costumes of men, women and children of Hyderabad.

Made of Burmese teak & on two levels this is claimed to be the world's largest walk in wardrobe. A highlight of

The Nizam's Museum which was once the residence of Nawab Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, sixth Nizam of Hyderabad (1869-1911). Some of his original garments remain on display. pic.twitter.com/MRJMFBomg1 — Dr Andrew Fleming 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Andrew007Uk) November 28, 2021

There are at present more than ten buildings in the Purani Haveli. The main building which accommodates the Nizam’s museum is flanked by two long wings running parallel to each other.

The wardrobe had a hand-operated lift to reach sections and it still exists. It has over 100 almirahs.