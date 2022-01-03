Hyderabad: 21-year-old dies by suicide, alleges police torture

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old youth named Abrar took his own life in the Nallakunta area of the city. Abrar left behind a suicide note which claimed that he took his own life as he was unable to bear the torture inflicted on him by Nallakunta police.

A resident of TRT colony, Vidya Nagar, Abrar took his life by hanging from the ceiling fan of his residence on Monday. While there is no clarity on whether his suicide note is credible, the Nallakunta police station has refuted all claims.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nallakunta police station’s SHO (Station House Officer) said that Abrar was mentally disturbed and addicted to alcohol. “There are cases against him with Kachiguda railway police and Amberpet police station. But he was never tortured. We would just keep tabs on him and conduct surveillance regularly as his mother was concerned for his well-being.”

As things stand, there is no clarity on what led Abrar to resort to suicide.