Hyderabad: 21-year-old woman hit by lorry while escaping molester

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was hit by a lorry while escaping from a molester in Tarnaka, Hyderabad. Though the incident occurred on June 27, it came to the limelight on Monday.

The incident took place when the woman, who had stepped out of her house to buy milk powder for her infant child, sought a lift from a 25-year-old youth.

According to reports, once on the bike, the youth started inappropriately touching her. Sensing the danger, the woman jumped off the bike in an attempt to escape from the accused.

Unfortunately, she was struck by a passing lorry, resulting in severe injuries. Panicked by the accident, the accused fled the scene, taking the victim’s mobile phone with him.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police immediately shifted the woman to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, and filed a negligence case against the lorry driver.

Subsequently, the police initiated an investigation after analyzing the CCTV footage from the surrounding area of the accident spot.