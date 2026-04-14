Hyderabad: 21-yr-old killed after altercation with acquaintances at Talabkatta

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man, an alleged drug addict, died on Monday, April 13, after being assaulted by acquaintances at Talabkatta in Hyderabad, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Syed Abdul Khader Ali.

According to the Bhavaninagar Police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 pm when Ali got into an argument with the accused. “The accused was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He pushed Ali during the argument, following which the latter fell unconscious,” a police official told Siasat.com.

Residents who witnessed the incident shifted Ali to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

A 21-year-old drug addict was allegedly murdered by his acquiantances at Hyderabad's Talabkatta on Monday, April 13.



The deceased was identified as Syed Abdul Khader Ali, According to the police the incident occurred at 5:40 PM when Ali argued with the accused over some issue.… pic.twitter.com/ZK9lLKhf1X — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 14, 2026

Speaking to the media, Ali’s father said his son had worked at a chicken shop before taking to autorickshaw driving after the shop shut down. He said the incident took place when the family had gone to Shaheen Nagar to visit Ali’s grandmother’s grave.

The father said his son had expressed fear of being targeted by drug addicts in the area. “He said they would take him away, and I asked him not to be in contact with them since they were bad company,” he said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, police said.