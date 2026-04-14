Hyderabad: 21-yr-old killed after altercation with acquaintances at Talabkatta

Ali's father said that the incdent occurred when they were at Ali's grandmother's grave for ziyarat at Shaheennagar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 2:16 pm IST
Young man in a blue cap and checkered shirt sitting in a public space, possibly Talabkatta, Hyderabad.
Syed Khader Ali

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man, an alleged drug addict, died on Monday, April 13, after being assaulted by acquaintances at Talabkatta in Hyderabad, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Syed Abdul Khader Ali. 

According to the Bhavaninagar Police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 pm when Ali got into an argument with the accused. “The accused was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He pushed Ali during the argument, following which the latter fell unconscious,” a police official told Siasat.com.

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Residents who witnessed the incident shifted Ali to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media, Ali’s father said his son had worked at a chicken shop before taking to autorickshaw driving after the shop shut down. He said the incident took place when the family had gone to Shaheen Nagar to visit Ali’s grandmother’s grave.

The father said his son had expressed fear of being targeted by drug addicts in the area. “He said they would take him away, and I asked him not to be in contact with them since they were bad company,” he said.

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A case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, police said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 2:16 pm IST

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