Hyderabad: 21-yr-old murdered by lover in Balapur

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover following an argument in Bismillah Colony under the Balapur police station limits.

The deceased, Rehana, and the accused, 21-year-old Ahmed alias Tota, worked at the same function hall and had reportedly been in a relationship for around a year. According to Ahmed’s father, Rehana had been living with Ahmed in Bismillah Colony since Bakrid.

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According to the police, the couple argued on Sunday night, August 16, following which Ahmed allegedly killed Rehana. He reportedly attempted to flee after placing her body in a gunny bag.

Balapur police took Ahmed into custody following the incident. The woman’s body was recovered and shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder, including the motive and events leading up to the incident.