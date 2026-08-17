Hyderabad: 21-yr-old murdered by lover in Balapur

According to the police, the couple argued on Sunday night, following which Ahmed allegedly killed Rehana.

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Young woman lying dead on the floor with floral bedsheet in Balapur, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover following an argument in Bismillah Colony under the Balapur police station limits.

The deceased, Rehana, and the accused, 21-year-old Ahmed alias Tota, worked at the same function hall and had reportedly been in a relationship for around a year. According to Ahmed’s father, Rehana had been living with Ahmed in Bismillah Colony since Bakrid.

According to the police, the couple argued on Sunday night, August 16, following which Ahmed allegedly killed Rehana. He reportedly attempted to flee after placing her body in a gunny bag.

Subhan Bakery

Balapur police took Ahmed into custody following the incident. The woman’s body was recovered and shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder, including the motive and events leading up to the incident.

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