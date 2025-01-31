Hyderabad: 22 ex-Amazon employees booked for Rs 102 crore fraud

According to the complaint, the employees accepted bribes to manipulate freight operations.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case against 22 former Amazon Development Centre employees for their alleged involvement in a Rs.102 crore fraud.

The case was filed following a complaint by Amazon’s corporate counsel in a Kukatpally court. The accused were part of the Relay Operations Centre (ROC) in Nanakramguda, which manages freight operations across multiple countries.

According to the complaint, the employees accepted bribes to manipulate freight operations, favouring third-party carriers, especially from the United States. Amazon strictly prohibits its employees from unauthorized communication with carriers, but the accused allegedly negotiated bribes outside official channels.

So far, no evidence has been found, and the TGCSB has yet to record the complainant’s statement, an official said. The investigation is ongoing.

