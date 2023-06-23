Hyderabad: 22-year-old among 3 died after drinking acid by accident

As per the details of the case, in an inebriated condition, the deceased person took acid thinking it was water. He also passed away on Thursday at the Osmania General Hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 23rd June 2023 4:30 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Three people died in separate incidents after accidentally ingesting kitchen cleaning acid.

The deceased, identified as Merak Saba, 25, consumed acid assuming it to be drinking water on June 14.

According to the police statement, Saba was cleaning the kitchen when the incident occurred. After feeling a burning sensation she called for help, upon which she was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where she died on Thursday.

In another incident, a Badangpet resident, P. Dayanand, 52, consumed acid on June 15 at his house.

As per the details of the case, in an inebriated condition, the deceased person ingested acid thinking it was water. He also passed away on Thursday at the Osmania General Hospital.

In a third case, 22-year-old  Ravi Naik, a resident of Bahadurpura died at the OGH on Thursday after consuming acid.

The deceased had accidentally mixed acid with liquor at his house on June 18.

