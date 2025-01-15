Hyderabad: 22-yr-old software professional dies by suicide in Meerpet

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old software professional working at a corporate company who allegedly died by suicide at Meerpet over personal issues asked her family members to “hand over laptop and desktop” to her office staff.

M Nikhita lived along with her parents at YSR Colony of Almasguda in Meerpet of Rachakonda commissionerate. On Wednesday, Nikhita’s parents had gone out on some work while her niece and nephew were at home.

“Nikhita went into a room, latched the door from inside and hanged herself to death using a saree,” Meerpet sub-inspector G Srinivas Reddy said.

With assistance from locals, her parents broke the door and found Nikita dead.

In her suicide note, she apologised to her family and said she was not interested in life. She also mentioned one Sai to lead a happy life.

The woman asked her family members to deposit her laptop and other articles at her office.