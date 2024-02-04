Hyderabad: 23 MMTS services cancelled due to infra works starting Sunday

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 23 MMTS services running between Sanathnagar and Moula Ali starting Sunday, February 4, due to the non-interlocking works taking place between the stations.

The SCR informed that while 3 out of the 23 services stand cancelled until February 9, 2 other services stand cancelled until February 10 and 18 more will stand cancelled until February 11.

The South Central Railway (SCR) is on track to finish the phase two infrastructure of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), which will link suburbs like Medchal, Falaknuma, Umdanagar, Lingampally, and others to the central areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.