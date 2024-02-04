Hyderabad: 23 MMTS services cancelled due to infra works starting Sunday

The SCR informed that while 3 out of the 23 services stand cancelled until February 9, 2 other services stand cancelled until February 10 and 18 more will stand cancelled until February 11.

New MMTS services introduced in suburbs of Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 23 MMTS services running between Sanathnagar and Moula Ali starting Sunday, February 4, due to the non-interlocking works taking place between the stations.

The South Central Railway (SCR) is on track to finish the phase two infrastructure of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), which will link suburbs like Medchal, Falaknuma, Umdanagar, Lingampally, and others to the central areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

