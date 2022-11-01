Hyderabad: 24-year-old woman gang-raped at burial ground

Hyderabad: In yet another crime against women, a 24-year-old woman was gang-raped by two persons at a burial ground in Ghulam Murtuza Chawni in the early hours of Monday.

After committing the crime, the accused, Ibrahim Baig and Mirza Omer Baig fled the spot. Later, nearby people who notice the victim informed the police.

Based on the details received from the victim, police registered a case and arrested both accused. Police arrested Ibrahim at Ghulam Murtuza Chawni whereas, Mirza Omer was held at Quadri Chaman on Monday. Later, they were produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally.

Investigating office and SHO Chatrinaka PS Syed Abdul Khader Jilani with the help of other cops at the police station arrested the accused within a few hours.

The quick action by the cops was greatly applauded by ACP Falaknuma Shaik Jahangir.