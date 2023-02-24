Video: 24-yr-old Hyderabad constable dies during workout in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: A police constable collapsed and died during a workout session at a gym, suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.
Vishal, 24, a resident of Bowenpally was posted at Asif Nagar police station and was regular with his workout routine.
However, he suddenly collapsed in the middle of his workout at the gym on Friday following which he was shifted to a nearby hospital by his gym mates.
Doctors who declared him dead opined that he suffered a critical heart attack leading to his death on the spot.