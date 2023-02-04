Telangana: Octogenarian gone to perform Umrah dies of cardiac arrest

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th February 2023 5:38 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An 83-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest while visiting her son in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. She had come to perform Umrah.

The deceased, Sabira Begum, a resident of Nirmal, was visiting her son Aqeel Ahmed Khan who resides in Al Khobar. On Thursday Aqeel found her mother lying unconscious. Sabira Begum was rushed to the King Fahad Specialty Hospital where she was declared dead, according to family sources.

Sabira Begum’s body will soon be brought back to her hometown, family sources added.

