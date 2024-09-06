Hyderabad: 24-yr-old sentenced to life for raping minor in 2019

Hyderabad: Additional metropolitan sessions judge, Nampally, has sentenced Rakesh, a 24-year-old in a rape case, to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and awarded Rs 5,00,000 as compensation to the victim.

The case dates back to 2019, when the 14-year-old victim, a seventh-grade student, was brutally raped by Rakesh, a friend of her family. The incident occurred while she was returning from an Aanganwadi Centre.

The girl was subsequently hospitalized with severe injuries, and the case was registered at Chatrinaka police station under section 376(2)(i), 342 IPC, and Section 3 r/w 4 of the POCSO Act 2012.

On March 16, 2021, the victim and her mother approached the Bharosa Centre seeking support. After a comprehensive counselling session, it was revealed that the victim, a 14-year-old student, had stopped her education due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Bharosa team promptly took action, enrolling her in a new school to help her resume her education.

During this period, the victim, who had been experiencing persistent stomach pain, was hospitalised at Petlaburj Hospital following a recommendation from the Bharosa Team. However, despite receiving treatment for an abdominal infection, she tragically passed away three days later.

