There are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. In the 2014 general elections, BJP had won 4 seats, INC 3, TRS 9, and AIMIM 1

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 7:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department in Hyderabad has established a 24-hour control room to monitor and prevent the misuse of illegal cash and jewelry in the run up to the upcoming general elections.

The general public can send email to cleantelanganaelections@incometax.gov.in, send WhatsApp message to 8688701400, or call 8688701400 to file complaints or provide information regarding cash/ jewelry being stored, transported or distributed illegally.

The nationwide election process has commenced with the announcement of the Lok Sabha General Elections schedule for 2024.

