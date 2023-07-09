Hyderabad: 25-year-old AC technician ends life in Madhapur hotel

Family of deceased informed police that he had slipped into depression due to the poor financial condition

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th July 2023 2:24 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man hanged himself to death at a hotel in Madhapur on Sunday, police said.

Hemanth, a 25-year-old AC technician from Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, worked at a hotel in Madhapur. His family informed police that he was depressed over his bad financial situation.

The deceased was found hanging from an iron rod on the terrace of the hotel. When the staff members saw his body, they immediately alerted police.

“The family of the deceased informed that he might have taken the extreme step as he had slipped into depression due to the poor financial condition,” said a police officer.

