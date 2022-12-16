Hyderabad: 27-year-old man lands in jail for celebrating birthday on main road

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man who wanted to celebrate his birthday in grand fashion has landed in jail for five days.

On November 13, the man Majeed Ali Khan, a resident of Dargah Barhana Shah area in Santoshnagar put up a stage on the main road and invited friends and family members. DJ was also arranged at the event.

As an annual Urs was taking place at the same time at Dargah Barhana Shah, police received a complaint regarding birthday celebration.

Soon after receiving the complaint, police came into action and reached the spot.

Both Majeed Ali and DJ Kamsarpu Prabhakar were booked for blocking the road and obstructing police in discharge of their duties. On Thursday, they were produced before the court.

After hearing the case, the judge awarded five-day jail term to both the accused. Later, they were shifted to the central jail located at Chanchalguda.