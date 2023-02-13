Hyderabad: 283 scrap two-wheelers to be auctioned on February 20

Interested people may call on 9441037994 and 8008338535 for additional information.

Hyderabad: 283 scrap two-wheelers to be auctioned on Feb 20
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police will be holding a public auction of 283 vehicles at the Armed Reserve Head Quarters parade ground in Amberpet on February 20.

Tricycle and two-wheeler vehicles that were left abandoned on the streets, booked under section 39 (b)-Act 7 of Rachakonda and sections 40 and 41 of Hyderabad City Police Act, will be displayed at the sale.

The public relations officer of Rachakonda has directed citizens, who intend to buy these vehicles to inspect them at the Amberpet Parade Ground on February 17 and 18.

