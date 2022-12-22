Hyderabad: 1096 unclaimed vehicles auctioned for Rs 76L

Hyderabad: As many as 1096 seized and abandoned vehicles have gone up for the 15th phase of the public auction conducted by Hyderabad police at Goshamahal police grounds on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of Police, Gajarao Bhupal, during the auction, addressed the bidders (who are mostly from the automobile field) and requested them to bid in a fair manner.

Over 550 bidders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana attended the event with a total of 1093 vehicles auctioned.



Out of the lot, 1031 two-wheelers, 24 three-wheelers and 3 four-wheeler vehicles were auctioned for Rs 70,25,000.



38 vehicles which were considered roadworthy, including 35 two-wheelers, auctioned for Rs 6,30,000. The remaining three road-worthy vehicles were rejected.



The government treasury will be deposited with the raised auction amount summed up to nearly Rs 76,55,000.

A press note from the city police said that despite notifying people through press releases, not many turned up to claim their vehicles.



A few unclaimed vehicles’ were sold to scrap dealers as their condition nearly deteriorated, said the press release.