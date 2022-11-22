Hyderabad: Cyberabad police to auction 504 unclaimed vehicles

Citizens can claim the vehicle within a period of six months failing which the vehicles will be auctioned after six months.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd November 2022 5:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police to auction 504 unclaimed vehicles.
Public auction to be conducted by Cyberabad police.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police will auction 504 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various types pooled at Moinabad police station grounds.

The officials have directed people who might have any objection or interest in relation to any of these vehicles to file an application before the police station Station House Officer (SHO) concerned, Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Garbage piles, damaged roads, overflowing sewage in Charminar

Citizens can claim the vehicle within a period of six months failing which the vehicles will be auctioned after six months.

The particulars of vehicles are available with N Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, Cyberabad – phone number 9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police, a press release stated.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button