Hyderabad: Garbage piles, damaged roads, overflowing sewage in Charminar

Hyderabad: The locals of Laad Bazar, Khilwat, and Murgi Chawk areas of the Charminar constituency are facing multiple issues surviving each day while executing their daily activities.

The mounting piles of garbage, damaged roads and overflowing sewage dominates the view in the busy streets of Charminar, considered the ‘Heart of the city’.

The unattended garbage spread on the roads produces a foul smell which makes it difficult for pedestrians and others to move around in such areas.

Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has a mechanism for collecting garbage door-to-door, the manpower being used for this purpose seems insufficient.

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Minister Road from tomorrow

The condition of roads in these areas has become a nightmare for residents, business establishments and motorists.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ritesh, a shop owner at Laad Bazar stated that the condition of the roads tuned worst as he often faces stones on him when a vehicle passes across his shop.

Incidents of minor road accidents are regular on the roads leading into Charminar as the roads have turned slippery.

Daily wage earners like auto drivers complain of the damage caused to their vehicles by damaged roads.

Motorists also complained of uneven and unplanned road works being carried out in the area for more than 6 months.