Hyderabad: 284 more geo-tagged CCTVs installed across city

Hyderabad: The Inauguration ceremony of 284 CCTV cameras sponsored by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) was done by minister of education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, on May 5 in Jillelagauda.

Under TSIICs orporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, it granted rupees 3 crores towards installation of community CCTVs cameras. The cameras are set up at main roads, mixed population habitations, below poverty line (BPL) colonies, and other crime prone areas under the limits of Balapur, Pahadishareef, and Meerpet of Rachakonda police commissionerate.

111 cameras including 101 fixed and 10 pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) cameras have been installed under the limits of Balapur police station. 98 cameras including 95 fixed cameras and three PTZ cameras have been installed under the limits of Pahadishareef PS, whereas the remaining 75 cameras are under Meerpet PS limits.

All the above community cameras are to be geo tagged and connected to the main command control room.

Sabitha Reddy said that the CCTVs make policing easier which keeps the society peaceful. “Law and order plays a vital role in the development of the state,” she remarked. She further said that the major objective of CCTVs installation is to prevent crimes against women, children, and all the citizens of the state.

Director general of police (DGP) of Telangana, M Mahender Reddy said that the state witnessed a conviction rate of 45 percent and cited the role of CCTVs in detecting various crimes. The DGP further said that 9 lakh 20 thousand CCTVs have been installed across the state.

Commissioner of police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat also stated that an amount of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated by TSIIC for installation of CCTVs in Yadadri.

As on today 11,981 community cameras, and 1,39,628 Nenu Saitham cameras, a total 1,51,609 geo tagged CCTV cameras have been installed under the Rachakonda commissionerate. The CP advised citizens to install Nenu Saitham CCTVs in their localities that provide them the security round the clock.