Hyderabad: 3 cases against Bandi Sanjay for comments on Kavitha

Hyderabad: Three cases have been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana president Bandi Sanjay for allegedly using defamatory and derogatory comments against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council member K Kavitha.

Kavitha had presented herself before the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, which issued her notice asking her to join a probe with regard to the liquor scam in Delhi. The cases against Bandi Sanjay are registered at the Saroornagar, L. B Nagar and Chaitanyapuri police stations under the Rachakonda police limits.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the state BJP office on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day, Sanjay asked the MLC what the people of Telangana had to do with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Bandi Sanjay during a program on Wednesday had said, “Did Kavitha indulge in an illegal liquor deal for the sake of the Telangana people? Is that ill-gotten money being spent on crop loan waivers or payment of salaries to employees or towards unemployment allowance?” Sanjay asked.

He said while the people of Telangana have never had any reason to bow their heads in shame, they were now forced to do so in the light of Kavitha’s alleged involvement in the liquor policy case. “Kavitha’s wicket is down in the liquor scam and very soon several more in the BRS will be clean bowled. There is no question of sparing those involved in the liquor scam and gambling activities,” Sanjay said.

The BJP state president alleged further that the women in Telangana were being subjected to insults and humiliation in the KCR regime. He accused KCR of not respecting women.

“During his first stint (as CM), there was not a single woman member in his cabinet. He will never make a woman member the party’s president. There is no women’s commission (in Telangana). For KCR, only his daughter Kavitha represents the entire womenfolk,” the BJP leader alleged.

Sanjay’s comments on Kavitha also landed him in a soup with the Telangana State Women’s Commission taking suo moto cognizance.

State Women’s Commission chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy in a statement issued here on Saturday described Bandi’s comments as derogatory and highly objectionable. “We have sent a notice to the BJP state president and also asked Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to take strict action against Bandi Sanjay Kumar,” Sunita Laxma Reddy stated.