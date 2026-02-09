Hyderabad: 3 held for attention diversion theft, 5 gm gold ring seized

The complainant was approached by two men in saintly attire who offered to perform a pooja at his residence.

Three persons were arrested in Hyderabad for cheating a government officer

Hyderabad: The city police arrested three men involved in an attention-diversion theft case and seized a gold ring with an engraved green stone weighing five grams.

The accused – Subhash Nath, 23, Karan Nath, 21 and Sohan Nath, 23 hail from Madhya Pradesh. They had migrated to Hyderabad for livelihood and were residing in Pahadi Shareef, police said.

The ring was stolen from a 62-year-old retired government employee, the Warasiguda police said. The incident took place on February 5 at Lalitha Nagar, opposite Jamia Osmania Railway Station.

The complainant, Venigalla Ravi, a retired GST superintendent, was approached by two men in saintly attire who offered to perform a pooja at his residence.

During the ritual, they asked Ravi for his gold ring. To his shock, one of the accused reportedly swallowed the ring before fleeing the spot.

Following his complaint, the Warasiguda police registered a case under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

